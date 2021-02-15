Last updated on .From the section Snooker

The Ray Reardon Trophy and £70,000 is awarded to the winner of the 2021 Welsh Open.

The 2021 BetVictor Welsh Open Dates: 15-21 February Venue: Celtic Manor Resort, Newport Coverage: Watch live on BBC Two Wales, BBC iPlayer, BBC Red Button, BBC Sport website and the BBC Sport app. Highlights on BBC Two Wales, online and the BBC Red Button.

China's Ding Junhui is through to the second round of the Welsh Open 2021 after a comfortable 4-1 win over compatriot Lyu Haotian.

It was not the best of mornings for Welsh hopes as Ben Fortey was beaten 4-2 by England's Elliot Slessor.

Wales' Lee Walker also lost his first round match 4-1 to England's Mark Davis.

There was a minutes silence held for Welsh snooker legend Doug Mountjoy this morning before round one play started.

Other results:

Joe Perry (Eng) 4-3Chang Bingyu (Chn)

Pang Junxu (Chn) 4-0 Allan Taylor (Eng)

Andy Hicks (Eng)3-4David Lilley (Eng)

Simon Lichtenberg (Ger) 4-2 Riley Parsons (Eng)

Li Hang (Chn) 0-4 Martin O'Donnell (Eng)