Ryan Day beat Mark Selby in the Snooker Shoot Out final to claim the third title of his career

The 2021 BetVictor Welsh Open Dates: 15-21 February Venue: Celtic Manor Resort, Newport Coverage: Watch live on BBC Two Wales, BBC iPlayer, BBC Red Button, BBC Sport website and the BBC Sport app. Highlights on BBC Two Wales, online and the BBC Red Button.

Snooker Shoot Out champion Ryan Day has reached the Welsh Open second round.

Day, who won the Snooker Shoot Out earlier this month, beat Englishman Ian Burns 4-3 in a close affair during the morning session at the Celtic Manor in Newport.

There was more good news for the host nation as amateur Dylan Emery won his first-round match.

The 19-year-old from Pontypridd, beat China's Lu Ning 4-3 after gaining a wildcard for the tournament.

However, another Welshman, Jamie Clarke was whitewashed 4-0 by England's Oliver Lines.

Two-time champion Neil Robertson has withdrawn from this year's tournament for personal reasons, meaning Mark King receives a bye in round one.

Results from Day Two

Round one

Stuart Carrington (Eng) 4-1 Soheil Vahedi (Irn)

Ryan Day (Wal) 4-3 Ian Burns (Eng)

Kurt Maflin (Nor) w/o Ken Doherty (Ire)

Jamie Clarke (Wal) 0-4 Oliver Lines (Eng)

Jamie Curtis-Barrett (Eng) 3-4 Liam Highfield (Eng)

Lu Ning (Chn) 3-4 Dylan Emery (Wal)

Sunny Akani (Tha) 4-1 Igor Figueiredo (Bra)

Jack Lisowski (Eng) 4-3 Lei Peifan (Chn)