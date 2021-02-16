Last updated on .From the section Snooker

Hendry won 36 ranking titles during his 27-year career

Seven-time world champion Stephen Hendry will make his snooker comeback at next month's Gibraltar Open.

The 52-year-old Scot announced his return to the sport in September when he received an invitational tour card.

He withdrew from January's Pro Series and had been due to take part in this month's Welsh Open, before what he called a "glitch" in the online entry system saw him miss out.

"I've entered Gibraltar Open," Hendry announced on Twitter. external-link

The tournament, which starts on 1 March, is being held in the UK because of the global pandemic. A venue has yet to be announced.

Hendry, who retired in 2012, won seven World Championships between 1990 and 1999.

He topped the world rankings every year from 1990 to 1998, and only Ronnie O'Sullivan has won more ranking titles.