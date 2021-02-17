Welsh Open: Brown edges Craigie to make third round in Newport
Antrim player Jordan Brown has clinched a place in the third round of the Welsh Open thanks to a 4-3 victory over Sam Craigie on Wednesday.
The world number 81 hit breaks of 71 and 50 in a match where there was only a frame between the players.
Scotsman Craigie made a 70 break to set up a final-frame decider but Brown held his nerve to secure a meeting with Alexander Ursenbacher.
Fellow Antrim cueman Mark Allen faces Nigel Bond on Wednesday night.