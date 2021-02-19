Last updated on .From the section Snooker

Ali Carter has twice been the World Championship runner-up, in 2008 and 2012, losing both finals to Ronnie O'Sullivan

The 2021 BetVictor Welsh Open Dates: 15-21 February Venue: Celtic Manor Resort, Newport Coverage: Watch live on BBC Two Wales, BBC iPlayer, BBC Red Button, BBC Sport website and the BBC Sport app. Highlights on BBC Two Wales, online and the BBC Red Button.

Ali Carter has had to withdraw from the Welsh Open due to illness.

Carter was due to play Ronnie O'Sullivan in the quarter-finals on Friday afternoon.

O'Sullivan will now receive a bye to the semi-finals where he will face the winner of Mark Williams or Tom Ford on Saturday.

In a statement, the World Snooker Tour said, "The withdrawal is not related to Covid-19 symptoms and we wish Ali all the best for a speedy recovery."

In the other half of the draw, Stephen Maguire, the Welsh Open winner in 2013, has beaten the defending champion Shaun Murphy 5-4.

Maguire will face the winner of Mark Selby and Jordan Brown in the semi-final.

Results from Day Five

Quarter-finals

Shaun Murphy (Eng) 4-5 Stephen Maguire (Sco)

Mark Selby (Eng) v Jordan Brown (NIre)

Ali Carter (Eng) w/o Ronnie O'Sullivan (Eng)

From 1900:

Mark Williams (Wal) v Tom Ford (Eng)