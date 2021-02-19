Last updated on .From the section Snooker

Antrim's Brown, 33, made his Crucible debut last summer

Northern Ireland's Jordan Brown advanced to his first ranking tournament semi-final courtesy of a nail-biting 5-4 win over Mark Selby in the last eight of the Welsh Open.

Brown never trailed world number four Selby, who missed a glorious chance to win the final frame on the black.

The Antrim man's previous best display came at last month's German Masters where he reached the quarter-finals.

He will meet Scotland's Stephen Maguire in Saturday's semi-final.

In a highly dramatic contest on Friday afternoon, Selby twice won frames to pull himself back in the match when they looked nearly certain to be heading the way of Brown.

A break of 105 saw the Northern Irishman take the opening frame before three-time world champion Selby comfortably levelled.

The next two were won by Brown, who was in complete control of the fifth with a 36-point lead - only for Selby to force two snookers before taking the frame on a re-spotted black.

A break of 98 saw the Leicester man level the game, before Brown regained his composure to establish a 4-3 lead.

Selby's remarkable pot on the brown sent the contest into a memorable deciding frame, which lasted over 40 minutes with both players spurning brilliant opportunities to claim the win, before Brown emerged victorious from the black-ball shootout to take the biggest win of his career.

'The hardest match I've ever been involved in'

Jordan Brown after reaching his first ranking tournament semi-final

"Just relief more than anything, Mark just never gives up.

"That was without a doubt the hardest match I've ever been involved in. He's tough as nails."

On Selby's dramatic ninth frame miss on the black

"He left me a tough safety, I was trying to just leave it on the side rail and I just came up short but if he was going to miss it then that was going to cost him a wee bit.

"It's moments like these, I'm reaching the pinnacle of my career and to not have family and friends to celebrate with is tough.

"I set myself goals at the start of the season, realistic goals, I thought if I get to the quarter-final and then (I could) push onto the semi-final, and that's exactly what I've done."