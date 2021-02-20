Last updated on .From the section Snooker

Brown started the match with a total clearance of 135 and remained in control to qualify for Sunday's final

Northern Ireland's world number 81 Jordan Brown continued his remarkable Welsh Open run as he beat Stephen Maguire 6-1 to reach Sunday's final.

Brown, never beyond a ranking tournament quarter-final prior to this week, started the match with a total clearance of 135 and stayed in control.

Further breaks of 52, 56 and 113 left him 3-1 up at the mid-session interval and he held his nerve to seal victory.

Brown, 33, will face either Ronnie O'Sullivan or Mark Williams on Sunday.

The Northern Irishman, a regular practice partner of his fellow Antrim player Mark Allen, reached the semi-finals with his fourth successive final-frame decider win on Friday against Mark Selby after the Leicester star had missed the final black in a dramatic conclusion.

Saturday's match couldn't have been more different as Brown dominated from the off against the Scotsman with his victory also guaranteeing him a spot at next week's Players Championship.

After his brilliant display in beating defending champion Shaun Murphy on Friday, 2013 Welsh Open winner Maguire was woefully out of sorts with his top break a paltry 33.

A superb long red set up Brown's opening 135 total clearance and while Maguire fought back from 58-0 down to pinch the second frame, another run of 56 edged the Northern Irishman ahead again before his second century put him two clear at the mid-session interval.

Both players exhibited nerves in a scrappy sixth frame before Brown extended his lead to 4-1 and a break of 59 in the next left him on the brink of victory.

He was not to be denied as six-times ranking event winner Maguire's miserable afternoon continued.

Brown admitted afterwards that he had "produced the performance of my life".

"I was so calm today. I kept telling myself that this was the semi-final today and that I should be feeling a little bit of nerves but I just held myself together well," the Northern Irishman told BBC Sport Wales.