Ronnie O'Sullivan is a four-time winner of the Welsh Open, last winning in 2016

Jordan Brown leads Ronnie O'Sullivan 5-3 heading into Sunday night's final session of the Welsh Open final.

Northern Ireland's Brown, the world number 81, continued his remarkable form in the tournament by taking a 4-1 lead in the afternoon session at Celtic Manor.

World champion O'Sullivan then reduced the deficit to 4-3.

But it is Brown, 33, who holds the advantage as he tries to pull off a shock victory.

O'Sullivan is aiming to equal John Higgins' record by claiming a fifth Welsh Open win and his 38th ranking title, while Brown was only one match away from dropping off the tour a few months ago and was working in a service station three years ago.

Brown, nicknamed the 'Antrim Ferrari', came racing out of the blocks in his first ranking event final to win the first two frames.

He is the lowest-ranked player to have reached a ranking final since Andrew Higginson in 2007, but looked relaxed and determined after taking an opening frame in which both players made errors.

O'Sullivan, 45, made a 74 break in the third frame to make it 2-1 but Brown responded with a 78 break to lead 3-1 at the mid-session interval.

Brown won the fifth frame with a 107 break, but some sublime snooker by O'Sullivan followed as he reeled off breaks of 135 and 121 to win the sixth and seventh frames.

Brown refused to be rattled, however, as he claimed frame number eight.

The final is the best of 17 frames with the final session to come on Sunday evening at 19:00 GMT.

