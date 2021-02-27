Last updated on .From the section Snooker

Higgins is a four-time world champion

John Higgins will play Ronnie O'Sullivan in the Players Championship final on Sunday after the Scot beat Kyren Wilson 6-1.

Higgins had won his past two matches 6-0 and went 4-0 up against Wilson up as he knocked in breaks of 108, 88 and 70.

Wilson went 65 points up in the fifth frame only for his rival to produce a 51 clearance and take it by a point.

Higgins lost the next after a 102 break by the Englishman but secured victory by taking the seventh frame.

"I'm absolutely delighted to win against Kyren," Higgins told ITV Sport.

"This week has been an amazing week for me so far. I've played really good stuff and one more game to go."

Higgins, who beat Mark Selby and Jordan Brown in his previous two matches, added: "It's always a brilliant occasion playing Ronnie."

