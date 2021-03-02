Last updated on .From the section Snooker

Hendry won 36 ranking titles during his 27-year career

Stephen Hendry has lost his first match since coming out of retirement against Matthew Selt in the first round of the Gibraltar Open.

Englishman Selt beat the Scottish seven-time world champion Hendry 4-1 in Milton Keynes, where this year's event is taking place.

It was Hendry's first match since retiring in 2012.

Ken Doherty, Mark Selby and Jimmy White won their opening ties in Tuesday's matches.