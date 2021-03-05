Last updated on .From the section Snooker

Mark Allen produced a spirited comeback to edge Ukrainian prodigy Iulian Boiko and progress to the third round of the Gibraltar Open in Milton Keynes.

Trailing 3-1, the Northern Irishman won the last three frames of a tense contest to beat the 15-year-old 4-3.

Allen recorded a break of 126 in the fifth frame before seeing off Boiko in the last two frames, fluking the final black to clinch the decider.

Allen will play Iran's Hossein Vafaei for a place in the last 16.

After setting a new record for duplicate breaks by one player in a single frame during his routine 4-0 first-round win over Jamie Curtis-Barrett, Allen faced a more robust test against Boiko.

The teenager, who recorded his first professional victory on tour against veteran Irishman Fergal O'Brien in the first round, looked in control as he took the first two frames.

However, Allen battled back in the third frame, and while Boiko managed to re-establish his two-frame cushion in the fourth, the world number 11 drew on his experience to take the next two before enjoying a slice of good fortune in the deciding frame.

Seven points ahead and with only the black remaining, the 2018 Masters champion looked to be attempting a safety when the black bounced off the jaw of the corner pocket, rebounded the length of the table and dropped into the yellow pocket to cap a hard-fought comeback win.