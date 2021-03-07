Last updated on .From the section Snooker

Trump was already guaranteed top spot in the European Series ranking

World number one Judd Trump claimed his fifth ranking title of the season and retained his Gibraltar Open crown with a 4-0 win over Jack Lisowski.

It was Trump's third final victory this season over the world number 10 and fellow Englishman, after the World Grand Prix and the German Masters.

Trump, who won 28 of the 31 frames he played in the Gibraltar Open, made breaks of 106 and 70 in the final.

He beat Matthew Selt 4-1 in the semis earlier on Sunday in Milton Keynes.

Trump lost the first frame and almost conceded the second before winning four in a row.

Lisowski came from behind to beat Stuart Carrington 4-3 in his semi.