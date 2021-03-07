Last updated on .From the section Snooker

Reanne Evans was awarded an MBE in 2020 for her services to women's snooker

Snooker players Reanne Evans and Ng On-yee can turn professional from the start of the 2021-22 season with two-year tour cards.

The move comes as part of an agreement between the World Professional Billiards and Snooker Association (WPBSA) and World Snooker Tour (WST).

England's Evans is top of the World Women's Snooker (WWS) rankings, while Hong Kong's Ng is in second place.

"I am thrilled," said WWS president Mandy Fisher.

"I can honestly say that the announcement marks one of the most significant days in our history so far.

"For our tour and, most importantly, our players to be recognised in this way represents a huge moment for women in snooker."

Places for women at professional tournaments such as the World Championship and Champion of Champions will also continue to be offered each season.

Evans is the most successful women's snooker player ever, having won 12 World Championship titles and was awarded an MBE in 2020 for her services to women's snooker.

She previously spent one season on the professional tour in 2010-11.

Ng is three-time winner of the World Championship since 2015 and a former world number one.

"We firmly believe that there is no reason why a woman cannot compete equally with a man and the announcement underlines our commitment to women's snooker both now and in the future," said WPBSA chairman Jason Ferguson.

Sign up to My Sport to follow snooker news on the BBC app.