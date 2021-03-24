Last updated on .From the section Snooker

Stephen Hendry (left) won all four world championship finals he played against Jimmy White (right) in the 1990s

Veterans Stephen Hendry and Jimmy White will meet in the first qualifying round of the World Championship next month.

Hendry, 52, won all four of the pair's World Championship finals in the 1990s.

The Scottish seven-time world champion retired in 2012, before making his return earlier this month when he lost to Matthew Selt in the first round of the Gibraltar Open.

Englishman White, 58, has lost six World Championship finals, and is currently ranked 83rd in the world.

Both players will need to win four matches to qualify for the tournament at the Crucible.

Their first round tie will be the best of 11 frames, with the winner facing China's Xu Si in the second round.

Speaking about the draw to ITV4, Hendry said: "I can't believe it.

"All those finals and now we will play each other in the very first round, it's incredible.

"We have been practising together but that will end now."