Tour Championship: Neil Robertson beats Mark Selby to reach final
Last updated on .From the section Snooker
Neil Robertson produced a dominant display to beat world number three Mark Selby and reach the final of the Tour Championship.
The Australian, ranked fourth in the world, claimed a tournament-high break of 136 on his way to a 10-3 win at Celtic Manor in Newport.
Robertson will play either Barry Hawkins or world champion Ronnie O'Sullivan in Sunday's final.
Sullivan takes on Hawkins in the other semi-final on Saturday.
Robertson raced into a 4-0 lead against Selby before the three-time world champion won the next two frames to make it 4-2.
However, Robertson restored his four-frame advantage by the end of the opening session and took control after the restart, with Selby claiming just one more frame.
