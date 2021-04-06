Last updated on .From the section Snooker

The final of the World Championship is set to be played in front of a capacity crowd at the Crucible Theatre in May.

The return of fans will be staggered throughout the Sheffield tournament, and will start at 33% capacity.

World Snooker says face coverings will be required in the venue but social distancing "will not be expected" as the number of fans increases.

The final two days of the 2020 championship were played in front of a limited number of spectators.

The tournament is part of the government's pilot scheme to see how fans can safely return to sporting and cultural venues.

The venue will operate at 33% capacity for the first round of matches between 17-21 April before increasing to 50% for the second round.

The quarter-finals and semi-finals will be played in front of a 75% capacity crowd.

Fans will be required to take a Covid-19 test before arriving and another five days afterwards.

No under-18s, vulnerable adults or pregnant women will be allowed to attend.