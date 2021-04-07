Last updated on .From the section Snooker

Stephen Hendry won his last World Championship in 1999

Stephen Hendry's quest to reach the World Championship is over after a heavy defeat by Xu Si in the second qualifying round in Sheffield.

The seven-time world champion, playing only the third match of his comeback after retiring nine years ago, was beaten 6-1.

Hendry, 52, won the first frame and had a 53-point lead in the second.

But Xu cleared to level the match and advanced with five breaks in excess of 50.

The world number 82 is ranked one place higher than Jimmy White, Hendry's old Crucible nemesis who he edged past in round one.

At the age of 23, he was born eight years after Hendry won his first world title in 1990.

"I didn't contribute anything to the match," said Hendry.

"I hit the ball dreadfully tonight and that really drains away your confidence.

"I didn't expect to get through four matches but I hoped after coming through that match against Jimmy that I would relax into a little bit of form here."

Xu needs to win through two more qualifying rounds to reach the World Championship proper, which begins on 17 April.

