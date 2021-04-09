Last updated on .From the section Snooker

Alan McManus has announced his retirement after a 31-year playing career

Alan McManus has retired from professional snooker after a 6-3 defeat to Chinese teenager Bai Langning in World Championship qualifying.

The Scot's biggest triumph came in 1994 when he ended compatriot Stephen Hendry's five-year Masters dominance with an epic 9-8 final win.

McManus, 50, won two ranking titles - the Dubai Classic and Thailand Open in the 1990s - during a 31-year career.

"I made the decision before Christmas for a number of reasons," he said.

"This year has been pretty tough and I'm working on TV at tournaments as well. I've not been able to play and practise."

Former world number six McManus, a three-times Crucible semi-finalist, was denied a 22nd appearance in snooker's biggest tournament as he lost in second-round qualifying to his 18-year-old opponent.

"I've always thought 50 was a good number," he added. "It is a young guy's game and you have to face up to that.

"I'm happy and I'm settled. What I will miss is being 4-4 and deciders. Those are the times that you really find out who you are."