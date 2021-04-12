Last updated on .From the section Snooker

Brown won his first ranking tournament at the Welsh Open in February

Northern Ireland's Jordan Brown has been knocked out of the World Championship qualifiers following a 6-5 defeat by Steven Hallworth.

Welsh Open champion Brown won three of the first four frames to open up a 3-1 lead at the mid-session interval.

However, Hallworth battled back and produced a break of 103 to win the decisive 11th frame.

Brown's only World Championship appearance came in 2020 when he lost his first-round match to Mark Selby.

Brown, 33, raced into a 3-0 lead before Hallworth's 91 break put the Englishman to within two at the interval.

After Brown established a 4-2 lead, Hallworth took the next two frames to level the game.

The Northern Irish cueman edged ahead at 5-4, but his opponent closed out the match in impressive fashion, winning the 10th before recording the game's only century to progress to the final qualifying round.