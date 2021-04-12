Jordan Brown: NI player exits World Championship qualifiers
Northern Ireland's Jordan Brown has been knocked out of the World Championship qualifiers following a 6-5 defeat by Steven Hallworth.
Welsh Open champion Brown won three of the first four frames to open up a 3-1 lead at the mid-session interval.
However, Hallworth battled back and produced a break of 103 to win the decisive 11th frame.
Brown's only World Championship appearance came in 2020 when he lost his first-round match to Mark Selby.
Brown, 33, raced into a 3-0 lead before Hallworth's 91 break put the Englishman to within two at the interval.
After Brown established a 4-2 lead, Hallworth took the next two frames to level the game.
The Northern Irish cueman edged ahead at 5-4, but his opponent closed out the match in impressive fashion, winning the 10th before recording the game's only century to progress to the final qualifying round.