World Snooker Championship: Ronnie O'Sullivan faces Joyce, Trump v Highfield
Last updated on .From the section Snooker
Defending champion Ronnie O'Sullivan will face debutant Mark Joyce in the first round of the World Snooker Championship in Sheffield.
World number one Judd Trump takes on Liam Highfield and UK champion Neil Robertson plays China's Liang Wenbo.
Masters champion Yan Bingtao faces Martin Gould and four-time winner John Higgins plays Tian Pengfei.
The event begins on Saturday (10:00 BST), live across BBC TV, BBC iPlayer, radio and the BBC Sport website.
O'Sullivan, who is chasing a record-equalling seventh Crucible crown in the modern era, has reached five ranking finals this season and will be a firm favourite against Joyce, who turned professional in 2006.
The 37-year-old, who is ranked 46th in the world, secured his place at the showpiece event with victory over Brazil's Igor Figueiredo in the final qualifying round on Wednesday.
Sam Craigie's reward for coming through qualifying is a daunting Crucible initiation against Welsh three-time champion Mark Williams.
Elsewhere in Thursday's draw, 2015 champion Stuart Bingham, another who came through qualifying, will meet China's Ding Junhui, while three-time winner Mark Selby faces Norway's Kurt Maflin in an intriguing first-round contest.
Draw in full:
Ronnie O'Sullivan v Mark Joyce
Anthony McGill v Ricky Walden
Ding Junhui v Stuart Bingham
Stephen Maguire v Jamie Jones
John Higgins v Tian Pengfei
Mark Williams v Sam Craigie
Mark Allen v Lyu Haotian
Mark Selby v Kurt Maflin
Neil Robertson v Liang Wenbo
Jack Lisowski v Ali Carter
Barry Hawkins v Matthew Selt
Kyren Wilson v Gary Wilson
Shaun Murphy v Mark Davis
Yan Bingtao v Martin Gould
David Gilbert v Chris Wakelin
Judd Trump v Liam Highfield
