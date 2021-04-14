Last updated on .From the section Snooker

Defending champion Ronnie O'Sullivan will face debutant Mark Joyce in the first round of the World Snooker Championship in Sheffield.

World number one Judd Trump takes on Liam Highfield and UK champion Neil Robertson plays China's Liang Wenbo.

Masters champion Yan Bingtao faces Martin Gould and four-time winner John Higgins plays Tian Pengfei.

The event begins on Saturday (10:00 BST), live across BBC TV, BBC iPlayer, radio and the BBC Sport website.

O'Sullivan, who is chasing a record-equalling seventh Crucible crown in the modern era, has reached five ranking finals this season and will be a firm favourite against Joyce, who turned professional in 2006.

The 37-year-old, who is ranked 46th in the world, secured his place at the showpiece event with victory over Brazil's Igor Figueiredo in the final qualifying round on Wednesday.

Sam Craigie's reward for coming through qualifying is a daunting Crucible initiation against Welsh three-time champion Mark Williams.

Elsewhere in Thursday's draw, 2015 champion Stuart Bingham, another who came through qualifying, will meet China's Ding Junhui, while three-time winner Mark Selby faces Norway's Kurt Maflin in an intriguing first-round contest.

Draw in full:

Ronnie O'Sullivan v Mark Joyce

Anthony McGill v Ricky Walden

Ding Junhui v Stuart Bingham

Stephen Maguire v Jamie Jones

John Higgins v Tian Pengfei

Mark Williams v Sam Craigie

Mark Allen v Lyu Haotian

Mark Selby v Kurt Maflin

Neil Robertson v Liang Wenbo

Jack Lisowski v Ali Carter

Barry Hawkins v Matthew Selt

Kyren Wilson v Gary Wilson

Shaun Murphy v Mark Davis

Yan Bingtao v Martin Gould

David Gilbert v Chris Wakelin

Judd Trump v Liam Highfield