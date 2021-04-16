World Snooker Championship: Tournament schedule and draw
|Betfred World Snooker Championship
|Venue: Crucible Theatre, Sheffield Dates: 17 April - 3 May
The 2021 World Snooker Championship takes place at the Crucible Theatre in Sheffield from 17 April to 3 May.
Defending champion Ronnie O'Sullivan is the number one seed as he bids for a record-equalling seventh title in the modern era.
The tournament will see fans return to the Crucible as part of the government pilot programme following the easing of lockdown restrictions in England, with organisers hopeful a capacity crowd will be able to attend the final.
Schedule
First round (best of 19 frames)
Saturday, 17 April
10:00
Ronnie O'Sullivan v Mark Joyce
Yan Bingtao v Martin Gould
14:30
Stephen Maguire v Jamie Jones
Neil Robertson v Liang Wenbo
19:00
Ronnie O'Sullivan v Mark Joyce
David Gilbert v Chris Wakelin
Sunday, 18 April
10:00
Anthony McGill v Ricky Walden
Yan Bingtao v Martin Gould
14:30
John Higgins v Tian Pengfei
David Gilbert v Chris Wakelin
19:00
Stephen Maguirev Jamie Jones
Neil Robertson v Liang Wenbo
Monday, 19 April
10:00
Ding Junhui v Stuart Bingham
Kyren Wilson v Gary Wilson
14:30
John Higgins v Tian Pengfei
Jack Lisowski v Ali Carter
19:00
Anthony McGill v Ricky Walden
Kyren Wilson v Gary Wilson
Tuesday, 20 April
10:00
Mark Allen v Lyu Haotian
Jack Lisowski v Ali Carter
14:30
Ding Junhui v Stuart Bingham
Judd Trump v Liam Highfield
19:00
Mark Allen v Lyu Haotian
Barry Hawkins v Matthew Selt
Wednesday, 21 April
10:00
Mark Williams v Sam Craigie
Shaun Murphy v Mark Davis
14:30
Mark Selby v Kurt Maflin
Judd Trump v Liam Highfield
19:00
Mark Williams v Sam Craigie
Barry Hawkins v Matthew Selt
Thursday, 22 April
13:00
Shaun Murphy v Mark Davis
19:00
Mark Selby v Kurt Maflin
Second round (best of 25 frames)
Thursday, 22 April
13:00
Ronnie O'Sullivan/Mark Joyce v Anthony McGill/Ricky Walden
19:00
Neil Robertson/Liang Wenbo v Jack Lisowski/Ali Carter
Friday, 23 April
10:00
Ronnie O'Sullivan/Mark Joyce v Anthony McGill/Ricky Walden
Barry Hawkins/Matthew Selt v Kyren Wilson/Gary Wilson
14:30
John Higgins/Tian Pengfei v Mark Williams/Sam Craigie
Neil Robertson/Liang Wenbo v Jack Lisowski/Ali Carter
19:00
Ronnie O'Sullivan/Mark Joyce v Anthony McGill/Ricky Walden
Barry Hawkins/Matthew Selt v Kyren Wilson/Gary Wilson
Saturday, 24 April
10:00
John Higgins/Tian Pengfei v Mark Williams/Sam Craigie
Neil Robertson/Liang Wenbo v Jack Lisowski/Ali Carter
14:30
Mark Allen/Lyu Haotian v Mark Selby/Kurt Maflin
Barry Hawkins/Matthew Selt v Kyren Wilson/Gary Wilson
19:00
John Higgins/Tian Pengfei v Mark Williams/Sam Craigie
Shaun Murphy/Mark Davis v Yan Bingtao/Martin Gould
Sunday, 25 April
10:00
Ding Junhui/Stuart Bingham v Stephen Maguire/Jamie Jones
David Gilbert/Chris Wakelin v Judd Trump/Liam Highfield
14:30
Mark Allen/Lyu Haotian v Mark Selby/Kurt Maflin
Shaun Murphy/Mark Davis v Yan Bingtao/Martin Gould
19:00
Ding Junhui/Stuart Bingham v Stephen Maguire/Jamie Jones
David Gilbert/Chris Wakelin v Judd Trump/Liam Highfield
Monday, 26 April
13:00
Ding Junhui/Stuart Bingham v Stephen Maguire/Jamie Jones
David Gilbert/Chris Wakelin v Judd Trump/Liam Highfield
19:00
Mark Allen/Lyu Haotian v Mark Selby/Kurt Maflin
Shaun Murphy/Mark Davis v Yan Bingtao/Martin Gould
Quarter-finals (best of 25 frames)
Matches to played 27-28 April
Semi-finals (best of 33 frames)
Matches to played 29 April - 1 May
Final (best of 35 frames)
Match to be played across four sessions 2-3 May