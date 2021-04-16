World Snooker Championship: Ronnie O'Sullivan does not care about defending title
|Betfred World Snooker Championship
|Venue: Crucible Theatre, Sheffield Dates: 17 April - 3 May
Ronnie O'Sullivan says he does not care about defending his World Snooker Championship title and would be happy not playing at the Crucible.
The 45-year-old will face debutant Mark Joyce in the first round in Sheffield.
O'Sullivan has the chance to equal Stephen Hendry's modern-era record of seven World Championship wins.
"Winning the World Championship has always seemed an anti-climax to me, the same as walking out as defending champion," he said.
"It is what it is, it either floats your boat or it doesn't.
"I wish I shared your excitement about going for my seventh, but I don't. It suits my lifestyle, and playing snooker is probably the one part of it that I like the least.
"If I could not play, that would be great, and I could just take the other benefits of snooker. But I suppose you're never going to love 100% of what you do, so I just have to suck it up and get through some of the playing parts."
World number one Judd Trump takes on Liam Highfield and UK champion Neil Robertson plays China's Liang Wenbo, while Masters champion Yan Bingtao faces Martin Gould and four-time winner John Higgins plays Tian Pengfei.
The event begins on Saturday (10:00 BST), live across BBC TV, BBC iPlayer, radio and the BBC Sport website.
O'Sullivan has reached five ranking finals this season and will be a firm favourite against Joyce, who turned professional in 2006.
The 37-year-old, who is ranked 46th in the world, secured his place at the showpiece event with victory over Brazil's Igor Figueiredo in the final qualifying round on Wednesday.
Sam Craigie's reward for coming through qualifying is a daunting Crucible initiation against Welsh three-time champion Mark Williams.
Elsewhere in Thursday's draw, 2015 champion Stuart Bingham, another who came through qualifying, will meet China's Ding Junhui, while three-time winner Mark Selby faces Norway's Kurt Maflin in an intriguing first-round contest.
Should he progress, O'Sullivan, who suffered a shock first-round defeat by amateur James Cahill in 2019, will face Anthony McGill or Ricky Walden in the second round.
The Crucible will be around a third full for the first round, with the tournament a part of the government's pilot scheme to ensure fans can safely return to sporting and cultural venues.
The final is scheduled to be played in front of a capacity crowd of 980 people.
The World Snooker Tour has also confirmed that play will be paused for a period of silence on Saturday to mark Prince Philip's funeral at 15:00 BST.
All four players and the two referees will wear black armbands as a mark of respect to the late Duke of Edinburgh.
Draw in full:
Ronnie O'Sullivan v Mark Joyce
Anthony McGill v Ricky Walden
Ding Junhui v Stuart Bingham
Stephen Maguire v Jamie Jones
John Higgins v Tian Pengfei
Mark Williams v Sam Craigie
Mark Allen v Lyu Haotian
Mark Selby v Kurt Maflin
Neil Robertson v Liang Wenbo
Jack Lisowski v Ali Carter
Barry Hawkins v Matthew Selt
Kyren Wilson v Gary Wilson
Shaun Murphy v Mark Davis
Yan Bingtao v Martin Gould
David Gilbert v Chris Wakelin
Judd Trump v Liam Highfield
The Crucible in numbers
- Stephen Hendry still holds the record for most world titles at the Crucible with seven.
- There have been 11 Crucible 147s in history, from Cliff Thorburn in 1983 to John Higgins in 2020. Hendry and O'Sullivan have three apiece, with Jimmy White, Mark Williams and Ali Carter the other players to achieve the feat.
- There were a record of 100 centuries in one edition of the tournament's main stage in 2019. The final between Judd Trump and Higgins featured a single-match record of 11, seven of them from Trump.
- There have been 11 winners of snooker's 'Triple Crown', comprising the World and UK Championships and the Masters. Ding Junhui could join that group with victory in Sheffield.
- The World Snooker Championship was first held at the Crucible in 1977.
- Paul Collier will referee his third World Championship final, having previously overseen the 2004 and 2016 matches.
