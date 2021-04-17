Last updated on .From the section Snooker

The Crucible Theatre is able to hold up to 33% of its 980-seat capacity for first-round matches

Betfred World Snooker Championship Venue: Crucible Theatre, Sheffield Dates: 17 April-3 May Coverage: Watch live on BBC One, BBC Two, BBC Four and Red Button, with uninterrupted coverage on BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and BBC Sport app.

Defending champion Ronnie O'Sullivan took a 6-3 lead over Mark Joyce in the first round of the World Championship as fans returned to sporting events for the first time in the UK in 2021.

A reduced crowd of 213 watched on at Sheffield's Crucible Theatre as part of a pilot scheme following an easing of Covid-19 lockdown restrictions.

Organisers hope a capacity crowd of 980 will be able to see the final on 2 May.

O'Sullivan is aiming for a modern-era record-equalling seventh world title.

The 45-year-old is looking to match Steven Hendry's seven Crucible titles, having drawn level with Ray Reardon and Steve Davis on six with his success at the rearranged 2020 World Championship in August.

O'Sullivan has been in excellent form this season, despite failing to win any of the five ranking finals he has reached.

Breaks of 63, 58 70 and 69 helped him build a 6-3 advantage over 37-year-old debutant Joyce after the first session of the best-of-19 frame match.

But top seed O'Sullivan was not at his fluent best against the world number 46, who is playing at the World Championship for the first time following 17 failed attempts to qualify for snooker's showpiece event.

Joyce looked composed and settled in his new surroundings, hitting two half-centuries as he recovered from 3-1 down to trail 4-3.

But world number two O'Sullivan won a vital eighth frame after Joyce missed a routine black and then made a frame-winning break of 69 to stretch his lead when his opponent twitched on a simple red.

In the other match, reigning Masters champion Yan Bingtao scored five half-centuries, but is level at 4-4 with qualifier Martin Gould.

Snooker fans return to Crucible

Spectators have to go through a four-stage process to get in to the Crucible

Fans were back watching snooker in person for the first time almost eight months to the day that the delayed 2020 World Championship finished on 16 August.

The 980-seat venue will hold up to 33% capacity for the first round, increasing to 50% for the second round. The quarter-finals and semi-finals will see 75% capacity, with the aim to have a full house for the final, which begins on 2 May.

Fans attending have to show a negative Covid test result, sign a consent form, show photo identification and their e-ticket, as well as logging in to the NHS Track and Trace App.

Before the action got under way, a small group gathered outside the Crucible to protest at fans being allowed back in the venue.

But World Snooker Tour chairman Barry Hearn had told BBC Sport it is important to welcome back spectators and vital that the tournament is a success because snooker is "sending out a message to all other indoor sports, and cinemas and theatres".

"The data that comes from this is going to be vital to getting to the land of milk and honey of normality," he added.

Still to come

O'Sullivan and Joyce play to a finish on Saturday evening from 19:00 BST, while 2019 semi-finalist David Gilbert begins his first-round match against fellow Englishman Chris Wakelin.

In the afternoon session, world number eight Stephen Maguire takes on Welsh qualifier Jamie Jones, while 2010 champion Neil Robertson faces world number 29 Liang Wenbo.

Play will be paused for a period of silence on Saturday afternoon to mark Prince Philip's funeral at 15:00 BST.

All four players and the two referees will wear black armbands as a mark of respect to the late Duke of Edinburgh.

