Mark Williams is a three-time World Snooker Championship winner

Betfred World Snooker Championship Venue: Crucible Theatre, Sheffield Dates: 17 April-3 May Coverage: Watch live on BBC One, BBC Two, BBC Four and Red Button, with uninterrupted coverage on BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and BBC Sport app.

Mark Williams says he is unlikely to add to his three World Snooker Championship titles this year.

But the 46-year-old Welshman feels in good enough form to "do some damage" in the draw, as he makes his 23rd appearance at the Crucible.

Williams faces debutant Sam Craigie, 27, in the first round on Wednesday.

"I'll do some damage along the way but whether or not I can go all the way, I'm not too sure," said Williams, who reached the quarter-finals last year.

"I can be dangerous, I've showed a bit of form lately and I can still beat anyone in the game, it's just about doing it on the big stage."

An easing of lockdown restrictions means the 980-seat Sheffield venue could be up to a third full for first-round matches and Williams is looking forward to playing in front of fans once more.

"I'm not going to try and enjoy it, I'm going to enjoy it no question. Whether I go out there and win 10-3, 10-4 or lose 10-1 is irrelevant, I'm going to enjoy it regardless of the scoreline," he said.

Williams, who won at the Crucible in 2000, 2003 and 2018, claimed his first ranking title in three years last month when he topped the WST Pro Series final group.

But he will be taking nothing for granted against qualifier Craigie: "I've come into it in a little bit of form, I've won a lot of matches - albeit short formats - but I've got a little bit of confidence going.

"It'll be tough. I've seen him play for a few years now and I'm surprised he hasn't done a lot better than he has.

"I think he came second to me in the World Series I won and I think me beating him stopped him winning it in the end.

"It's going to be a fantastic experience for him playing in the Crucible and it'll be a difficult match, but there's no easy matches any more - it's not how it was a few years ago when you could have a couple of easy warm-ups, if you like, they're tough from the start."

The first to 10 frames between Williams and Craigie will play four-time champion John Higgins in the last 16, starting on Friday afternoon.

