World Snooker Championship: Ronnie O'Sullivan in trouble against Anthony McGill at Crucible

Last updated on .From the section Snookercomments52

Anthony McGill
World number 16 Anthony McGill reached the semi-finals last season
Betfred World Snooker Championship
Venue: Crucible Theatre, Sheffield Dates: 17 April-3 May
Coverage: Watch live on BBC One, BBC Two, BBC Four and Red Button, with uninterrupted coverage on BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and BBC Sport app.

Ronnie O'Sullivan's quest for a seventh World Championship title is in danger of ending in the second round after a sensational display by Anthony McGill saw the Scot build a shock 10-6 lead.

McGill, the world number 16, played near flawless snooker as breaks of 71, 126 and 89 helped win the first four frames of session two to go 8-4 up.

The defending champion, 45, stopped a seven-frame burst with a break of 92.

But a ton and half century put McGill on top in the best-of-25-frame match

Two-time ranking event winner McGill was a Crucible semi-finalist last year and produced that level of play again to dominate the world number two, who nodded approvingly at his opponent's quality and composure.

O'Sullivan lost three frames in a row in surrendering a first-session lead on Thursday and his poor run continued as the first four quickly slipped from his grasp on the resumption.

And although the next four frames were shared, McGill, 30, needs just three more for victory to set up a last-16 meeting with either 2015 champion Stuart Bingham or Welsh qualifier Jamie Jones.

The other morning match saw world number six Kyren Wilson and world number 11 Barry Hawkins finish level at 4-4 at the end of the opening session of their second-round meeting, with both matches playing to a finish on Friday evening

The afternoon action

Four-time world champion John Higgins and Welshman Mark Williams begin their second-round match, which is a re-run of the epic 2018 World Championship final that the Welshman won to earn his third Crucible crown.

The other match sees 2010 champion Neil Robertson resume 5-3 up against world number 14 Jack Lisowski in the second of their three scheduled sessions.

Comments

Join the conversation

52 comments

  • Comment posted by roll3rd, today at 13:39

    This is the first time I have ever switched off an O’Sullivan match, when he falls behind lately or hits a poor shot, he completely loses interest in the game. I love watching Ronnie, but he needs to get his head in the game when things are not going his way. I hope he wins the first frame of the last session, otherwise I see this being over in straight games to McGill.

  • Comment posted by Kevin, today at 13:38

    We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by Tommyshelby, today at 13:37

    The trouble with snooker is most players have the personality of dish cloths. Ronnie might be arrogant, but at least he isn't bland and boring like the rest. I mean imagine snooker dominated by McGill, Murphy, and Selby. It would destroy the game!

  • Comment posted by Tommyshelby, today at 13:32

    Even O'Sullivan can be outplayed. No doubt he will say he didn't care and who could say he's lying. When you've done all there is to do in the sport and are recognised as the GOAT finding motivation has to be hard.

    • Reply posted by AndyB_MOT, today at 13:36

      AndyB_MOT replied:
      I struggle to believe that anyone over the age of 12 uses the term "GOAT".

  • Comment posted by Abolish the TV License , today at 13:31

    Come on Ronnie, McGill is sooo dull to watch.
    As this is the first and likely last HYS on the WC this year, kudos to Mark Allen for calling out Jimmy White on getting a tour card...again. He was good 30 years ago. Time to let new blood play. Finally, with Eddie Hearne the new boss, we can kiss good bye to Snooker on BBC. Sky Sports 2 here we come.

  • Comment posted by Regaplanar, today at 13:31

    I can't stand the man's arrogance. Yes, he can play snooker and has proven how good he is, but his whole demeanour is rather unpleasant. Bit of a marmite character I suspect.

  • Comment posted by AndyB_MOT, today at 13:29

    McGill was dominant this morning. Great session from him and deserved lead. Was desperately unlucky in that epic semi-final decider last year so who knows?

  • Comment posted by Will, today at 13:29

    Ronnie a looked pretty disinterested all season even with all the finals he’s reached and then lost , mind you after last years comeback against Selby I wouldn’t put it past him to reel off a few frames tonight , he’s always best in the evening sessions

  • Comment posted by mushtaq elahi, today at 13:28

    Hope Ronnie goes through but I'd be surprised if he does from here. Hasn't quite looked himself in this year's comp.

  • Comment posted by DocuDrama, today at 13:21

    Come on Ronnie!

  • Comment posted by darrenc, today at 13:21

    O Sullivan looked like he was going to pinch a frame and go 5_1 up but he went in off, looks like that got to him as hes only won one frame since. but he may have the last laugh in this match I can see him coming back and winning

  • Comment posted by Wobie, today at 13:20

    and then he'll just say he didn't care about playing this tournament

  • Comment posted by simonk, today at 13:18

    It would be great if O'Sullivan gets knocked out. He's a terrible, arrogant role model, and brings shame on his sport.

  • Comment posted by Safinator, today at 13:17

    There's only one king of the crucible - Stephen Hendry. Achieved 7 world titles by 30, won 36 ranking titles when there were only a handful of ranking events per year, 9 seasons as number 1... THE GREATEST EVER. No comparison. Oh Sullivan is still slugging it out near 50 looking to equal Hendry so desperately. It's all a bit sad.

  • Comment posted by IAINW, today at 13:14

    Never fancied Ronnie this year for the title, I know he has won it 6 times but over the longer matches (first to 10+ frames) he seems inconsistent. In the 90s you would put your house on Hendry to win; I wouldn't put a fiver on Ronnie!

  • Comment posted by Aldua1, today at 13:14

    Of the players left I’d rather see Anthony beat Ronnie

  • Comment posted by toffeebluepeter77, today at 13:13

    If Ronnie doesn't win then come on Barry anyone really apart from Mark Selby or shaun Murphy tbh

  • Comment posted by anthony, today at 13:12

    we all know the prize for the 147 break my question is, "If someone gets a 155 break would there be a special prize ?"

    • Reply posted by Dave, today at 13:19

      Dave replied:
      No one has ever done that I don’t believe? So yes, it would be special and deserve a prize but I presume it would just be the 40k. If you got a 147 including a free ball and some non blacks, would that qualify for the 40k? Presume so.

  • Comment posted by slamdunc, today at 13:11

    Ronnie maybe the best there has ever been, but have the same class as Hendry or Davis he has NOT.

    Fool and hope he loses

    • Reply posted by Safinator, today at 13:18

      Safinator replied:
      Not close to the best ever. Great longevity, yes.

  • Comment posted by hiphopanonymous, today at 13:10

    Ronnie will say, if he's knocked out, that he didn't want to be there anyway.
    Same old story.

    • Reply posted by AndyB_MOT, today at 13:33

      AndyB_MOT replied:
      Followed by another boring threat to retire.

