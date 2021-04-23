Last updated on .From the section Snooker

World number 16 Anthony McGill reached the semi-finals last season

Betfred World Snooker Championship Venue: Crucible Theatre, Sheffield Dates: 17 April-3 May Coverage: Watch live on BBC One, BBC Two, BBC Four and Red Button, with uninterrupted coverage on BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and BBC Sport app.

Ronnie O'Sullivan's quest for a seventh World Championship title is in danger of ending in the second round after a sensational display by Anthony McGill saw the Scot build a shock 10-6 lead.

McGill, the world number 16, played near flawless snooker as breaks of 71, 126 and 89 helped win the first four frames of session two to go 8-4 up.

The defending champion, 45, stopped a seven-frame burst with a break of 92.

But a ton and half century put McGill on top in the best-of-25-frame match

Two-time ranking event winner McGill was a Crucible semi-finalist last year and produced that level of play again to dominate the world number two, who nodded approvingly at his opponent's quality and composure.

O'Sullivan lost three frames in a row in surrendering a first-session lead on Thursday and his poor run continued as the first four quickly slipped from his grasp on the resumption.

And although the next four frames were shared, McGill, 30, needs just three more for victory to set up a last-16 meeting with either 2015 champion Stuart Bingham or Welsh qualifier Jamie Jones.

The other morning match saw world number six Kyren Wilson and world number 11 Barry Hawkins finish level at 4-4 at the end of the opening session of their second-round meeting, with both matches playing to a finish on Friday evening

The afternoon action

Four-time world champion John Higgins and Welshman Mark Williams begin their second-round match, which is a re-run of the epic 2018 World Championship final that the Welshman won to earn his third Crucible crown.

The other match sees 2010 champion Neil Robertson resume 5-3 up against world number 14 Jack Lisowski in the second of their three scheduled sessions.

