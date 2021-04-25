Last updated on .From the section Snooker

Jack Lisowski turned professional in 2010

Betfred World Snooker Championship Venue: Crucible Theatre, Sheffield Dates: 17 April-3 May Coverage: Watch live on BBC One, BBC Two, BBC Four and Red Button, with uninterrupted coverage on BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and BBC Sport app.

World number 14 Jack Lisowski says his performance in his 13-9 second-round loss to Neil Robertson at the Crucible proves he is good enough to become a "top player" after a "great season".

The Bristol cueman, 29, is still chasing a first ranking-event title, but has reached six finals in total, three of which came this season.

He said: "The standard Neil is playing is as good as anyone has ever played.

"To not be far off that is a good sign for me and my game. I am so close."

Lisowski's three ranking-final defeats this season all came against his close friend, the world number one, Judd Trump.

And previous final heartaches were at the hands of former Crucible champions Robertson - twice - and Mark Selby.

"I am so close. I am knocking on the door," Lisowski added. "It has been a great season and a great year for me.

"Neil played amazing stuff all match. He played so well and pretty much points and shoots. He is so accurate in his potting and with his cue ball. He was so consistent.

"I played a top, top player. Hopefully I have shown I can be a top player too.

"It was a just a few frames that didn't go my way. He got two flukes and cleared up to win those frames so I didn't have a lot of luck, but I still stayed in the game and was holding my own.

"I am playing one of the best players in the world in a long format and my game pushed him."

Trump or Robertson for the title?

Lisowski said he cannot see beyond Trump or world number three Robertson for the title.

The in-form duo are due to meet in the semi-finals if they come through their last-16 ties.

"Neil and Judd are playing the best snooker, more consistently than anyone else," he said.

"Obviously, I want Judd to win but I can't see any other winner apart from Neil or Judd. They are playing the most consistent snooker by far."