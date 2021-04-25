Last updated on .From the section Snooker

Judd Trump is ranked number one in the world

Betfred World Snooker Championship Venue: Crucible Theatre, Sheffield Dates: 17 April-3 May

World number one Judd Trump scored two centuries as he won four frames in a row to lead fellow Englishman David Gilbert 5-3 at the Crucible.

Trump, the 2019 champion, opened with a break of 68, but two half-centuries helped an in-form Gilbert take a 3-1 lead in their second-round match.

A routine missed black seemed to affect world number 15 Gilbert and Trump began to play at his devastating best.

The other match saw qualifiers Stuart Bingham and Jamie Jones tied at 4-4.

An ominous start by Bingham brought the 2015 champion a 2-0 advantage against the Welshman thanks to scores of 99 and 56.

But Jones, a World Championship quarter-finalist in 2012, matched his opponent in a high-quality match that has featured scores of more than 50 in all but one frame.

He took four of the next five with breaks of 57, 121 and 81 before Essex's Bingham levelled the opening session with a score of 61.

Still to come

The matches involving former champions Bingham and Trump both continue tonight. But before then, another two Crucible winners play on Sunday afternoon.

World number seven Shaun Murphy returns to action having scored the highest break of the tournament so far in building a 6-2 lead over China's Yan Bingtao in their first session.

Murphy eclipsed the 143 scored in qualifying by Mark Davis, the player Murphy beat in the first round.

Three-time winner Mark Selby is also 6-2 ahead, having dominated Northern Ireland's Mark Allen in their opening session.

