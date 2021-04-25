Last updated on .From the section Snooker

Barry Hawkins is a three-time ranking event winner

Betfred World Snooker Championship Venue: Crucible Theatre, Sheffield Dates: 17 April-3 May Coverage: Watch live on BBC One, BBC Two, BBC Four and Red Button, with uninterrupted coverage on BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and BBC Sport app.

World number 11 Barry Hawkins says his second-round World Championship defeat against 2020 runner-up Kyren Wilson will not taint a good season.

Hawkins has reached three ranking semi-finals this term, with his runs only halted by world number one Judd Trump at the German Masters and twice by world number two Ronne O'Sullivan.

He fell out of the top 16 for a spell during a below-par 2019-20 season.

"I'm pleased with the dedication I have shown," Hawkins, 42, told BBC Sport.

"I have had some good runs along the way and have kept up the good work.

"I have had a good season so there are some big positives to take. I was slipping down the rankings but I have got myself up there again."

The 2013 Crucible runner-up's defeat against world number six Wilson was the three-time ranking event winner's third last-16 exit in a row, having reached at least the semi-finals in five of the six seasons before that.

The Kent-based, London born cueman added: "We were both trying to find some rhythm.

"We both would get in good positions but would miss something stupid. It was strange game. I battled well and enjoyed the challenge but just missed a few balls.

"He stepped up at the end, making a couple of good breaks. I enjoyed the match even though it wasn't as free-flowing as I would have liked."

Sign up to My Sport to follow snooker news on the BBC app.