Anthony McGill lost in the 2020 Crucible semi-finals, losing an epic match against Kyren Wilson in the deciding frame

Betfred World Snooker Championship Venue: Crucible Theatre, Sheffield Dates: 17 April-3 May

Anthony McGill has zero fears about being sidetracked by "the biggest win of his career".

The sensational 13-12 second-round victory over six-time Crucible champion Ronnie O'Sullivan left the Glaswegian struggling to sleep.

But he's relaxed, refocused and intent on reaching the World Championship semi-finals for the second consecutive season by beating Stuart Bingham.

"I'm ready - I am experienced enough," he told BBC Sport.

"The next match is a new day and new match."

The dramatic victory, his first over the legendary defending champion O'Sullivan in seven attempts going back to 2011, brought an understandable burst of emotion from the usually reserved McGill, with a scream of delight and clenched fist as he made sure.

He's getting used to Crucible drama having being desperately unlucky to lose an incredible match against Kyren Wilson in last season's semi-finals when a fluked green helped get his opponent over the winning line in the decider.

Maybe that helped the 30-year old hold his nerve against O'Sullivan.

"It looked like I was going to lose," he said. "I was behind, then I was ahead and then behind, so it was all those emotions culminating in an uncharacteristic celebration. There no disrespect meant to Ronnie but it means a lot.

"It was a massive win and a big step forward."

Rocking on after knocking out Ronnie

McGill is not fazed about facing 2015 champion Bingham in the quarter-finals.

"The days are long gone when I am bothered about who I play," he said.

"I have played enough of these guys now to know that I can beat them and I have played enough of them to know that they can beat me. I just need to take care of myself."

He also has a new supporter. Girlfriend Jennifer is showing signs of being converted into a snooker fan, having been in the crowd for the game of the tournament so far. And she has also played a part in his walk-on music of choice.

"She is not a snooker fan at all but she really enjoyed watching it," McGill said. "It was the first time she has seen it.

"The Crucible is the kind of place where you don't even have to like snooker to enjoy watching snooker.

"It's good to take your mind off it if it consumes you. It can be a bit too much, so it's good to have her down."

Meanwhile, the walk-on music has gone from moody to uplifting, with 'This Charming Man' by The Smiths replaced after six years by 'Touch Too Much' by AC/DC.

"It came on when were were driving down in the car and we agreed it sounds pretty cool," McGill added. "So I thought it was time for a change. It's a bit different and I really like.

"I think it's one of the best. But I don't really know a hell of a lot of their stuff."

The famous rock band were formed in Sydney by brothers Malcolm and Angus Young.

"They are actually born in Glasgow," McGill said. "They grew up in the East End, which is near where I am from. Everyone thinks they are an Australian band - and they kind of are - but they are actually from Glasgow.

"It's just a good tune. If I was sitting in the audience watching someone come out to that I would enjoy it.

"A lot of the other walk-on music is rubbish and I think 'why has he picked that?' It doesn't make any difference to the snooker but it's a bit of fun."

Talking of Australian influence, McGill is also backing change when it comes to haircuts.

He sported a new number one cut for his win over O'Sullivan and is a fan of the startling look that world number three Neil Robertson has adopted.

A superstitious Neil Robertson has refused to cut his flowing locks despite barbers opening after lockdown

The 39-year-old's appearance has been a Crucible talking point and they could meet in the final if they both win their next two matches. Styles of play and hairstyles are guaranteed to be different if that is the case.

McGill is a fan of Robertson's standout game and standout hair.

"It's good," McGill said. "He was dying and straightening his hair and all that, which is what 18-year-olds do!

"He was getting a bit old for it, in all honesty, so it's good he has embraced it; he should have done it a long time ago."

Interview by Jamie Broughton, BBC 5 Live snooker reporter

