Last updated on .From the section Snooker

Mark Selby won the world title in 2014, 2016 and 2017

Betfred World Snooker Championship Venue: Crucible Theatre, Sheffield Dates: 17 April-3 May Coverage: Watch live on BBC One, BBC Two, BBC Four and Red Button, with uninterrupted coverage on BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and BBC Sport app.

Mark Selby and Stuart Bingham ended a nip-and-tuck first session of their World Championship semi-final level at 4-4.

Selby raced into a 3-1 lead and took the final frame of the afternoon after Bingham won three frames in a row.

Both players struggled early on resulting in a change of cue ball at the mid-session interval.

Shaun Murphy and Kyren Wilson start their best-of-33 semi-final at 19:00 BST.

Having thrashed Mark Williams 13-3 in the quarter-finals, three-time winner Selby was cast as the favourite coming into this contest against 2015 champion Bingham, who came through qualifying.

And he appeared to be living up to that tag when he opened a two-frame lead despite losing the first frame and failing to replicate the devastating high scoring that underpinned his victory over the Welshman.

However, breaks of 92 and 82 helped Bingham - who appeared out of sorts until the change of cue ball - lead 4-3 before Selby cleared up with a 40 to leave the match all square.

Sign up to My Sport to follow snooker news on the BBC app.