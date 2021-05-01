World Snooker Championship: Shaun Murphy in superb fightback to draw level with Kyren Wilson

Shaun Murphy produced a stirring fightback to draw level with Kyren Wilson at 12-12 in the World Championship semi-finals.

Murphy trailed 10-6 overnight but won three frames in a row either side of the mid-session interval as Wilson faltered.

It sets up an intriguing final session when play resumes at 19:00 BST on Saturday.

Stuart Bingham leads Mark Selby 13-11 in the other best-of-33 semi-final.

Murphy on the march

World number six Wilson is looking to reach the final for the second consecutive year and looked in a strong position when he took the day's opening frame.

But Murphy's quest to reach a fourth Crucible final on Sunday then gathered momentum.

After collecting two scrappy frames he made a 79 to get back to 11-8 and further reduced his arrears by pinching the final frame before the mid-session interval after capitalising on a Wilson in-off.

With emotions running high a superb long black drew a fist-pump celebration and shout of "come on" from the 2005 champion.

His march seemed to have been brought to a halt when Wilson made an 86 after the resumption.

However, it proved a temporary disruption with Murphy making a superb break of 120 to close the gap to 12-10, before taking full advantage of two Wilson errors to draw level.

