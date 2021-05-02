World number one Judd Trump has led calls for snooker to modernise

Betfred World Snooker Championship final Venue: Crucible Theatre, Sheffield Dates: 2-3 May Coverage: Watch live on BBC Two, BBC iPlayer and online; Follow live text on the BBC Sport website and BBC Sport app.

Judd Trump says he wants to help "freshen things" up after moving into the BBC commentary box for the World Championship.

The world number one has previously called for the sport to modernise external-link and appeal more to younger audiences.

Trump, 31, swapped his cue for the microphone after losing to Shaun Murphy in the last eight.

"You get a different perspective and it is something I may do a little more of in the future," Trump told BBC Sport.

Trump has been joined on media duties by his friend and current world number 14 Jack Lisowski, 29, and their analysis and insight has been well received by fans on social media.

As the sport prepares to fill the big boots left vacant by Barry Hearn's departure as chairman of World Snooker, Trump says having current players involved helps improve the presentation and appeal of the game.

"It's especially important because some of the younger viewers and fans, particularly teenagers, wouldn't have seen some of the older commentators playing," Trump added.

"Maybe they have only seen Jack, I and some of the younger boys coming through so we are people they can maybe resonate with more.

"I wanted to give it my best shot, freshen things up and give the tournament a different feel and the perspective of someone who is currently in the game.

"I can see the shots from a different angle and point of view. It just feels like I can feed off the players' body language.

"I have been there so often and I can really tell what they are going through, their emotions and can almost see how the game is going to play out just from looking at a player.

"I have just tried to give that back to the people at home so they can look at it a bit more and try to work out how the game is going to go.

"It has been good for me to see the other side of what goes on behind the scenes. The BBC has managed to get a great combination of putting the older commentators with me and Jack."

What else did Trump want to change?

Alongside the way the game is viewed on television, Trump also had views around marketing, changing player dress codes for certain tournaments and altering the atmosphere.

"It's important to have more variety in the game and for people to express their opinions and show more emotion on the table," Trump added, highlighting Shaun Murphy's semi-final interactions with fans.

"I don't want to change everything. I just want to help it improve for the future."

Speaking on BBC Two, Lisowski was generally in favour, particularly in relation to dress codes.

"The waistcoat and bow tie gets in my way and I don't feel comfortable in it. I was surprised that a lot of other top players were agreeing with him on social media," Lisowski said.

Seven-time former world champion Stephen Hendry and Ken Doherty, who took the Crucible crown in 1997, were less enthused, though were open to other ideas.

"I would not like to change it [the dress code] personally. It was like a uniform. My whole attitude changed in casual wear but I understand the comfort [element of it]," Hendry said.

"I'd like to see a snooker tournament where as soon as somebody needs a snooker, that's it - the frame is over.

"Then you won't waste 15-20 minutes on trying to get snooker. Think of the time you would save on TV and it would put pressure on frame-ball."