Selby and Murphy last met at the Crucible 2007, with Selby winning that semi-final encounter 17-16.

Betfred World Snooker Championship Venue: Crucible Theatre, Sheffield Dates: 17 April-3 May Coverage: Watch live on BBC Two, BBC iPlayer and online; Follow live text commentary on the BBC Sport website and BBC Sport app

Shaun Murphy built a slender 5-3 advantage over Mark Selby as their World Championship final got under way at the Crucible.

Murphy won the two opening frames but was pegged back by a determined Selby, who made an 89 to level at 2-2.

The pair then traded frames, but breaks of 64 and a 52 in a nervy final frame of the session helped Murphy pull clear.

The best-of-35 final continues on Sunday at 19:00 BST.

The event has been used part of a UK government pilot scheme to allow crowds to return after an easing of Covid rules.

In contrast to the surreal atmosphere that accompanied the rearranged 2020 World Championship, both players were greeted to huge roars of approval as they entered the auditorium.

While the final had been earmarked to host a capacity crowd of 980, there were around 600 fans present for the afternoon session.

Organisers believe that the hesitation of some to return to an indoor event, plus limitations around travel and accommodation had impacted on the attendance.

Monday's final sessions are expected to sell out.

Those in attendance saw three-time champion Selby made a shaky start in his bid to draw level with Scotland's John Higgins on four Crucible crowns.

Having lost the two opening frames it could have been worse for the world number four had Murphy not missed a red which was effectively frame-ball for a three-frame cushion.

But as the afternoon's play concluded the roles were reversed, with the 2005 winner Murphy capitalising after Selby over cut a red to the right corner.

Analysis - 'Selby got off lightly'

Six-time world champion Steve Davis on BBC Two:

These early sessions in a World Championship final - you think there's a long way to go and they are not important. But they are.

It could have been 7-1 to Shaun Murphy so I think Mark Selby can be pleased in one way that he got out quite lightly.

But he will be quite disappointed how it ended in that final frame after having that golden chance.

