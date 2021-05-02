Last updated on .From the section Snooker

Jimmy White and Stephen Hendry met in qualifying for this year's World Championship.

ROKiT World Seniors Championship Venue: Crucible Theatre, Sheffield Dates: 6-9 May Coverage: Watch live on BBC iPlayer, Red Button, online and the BBC Sport app

The 2021 World Seniors Snooker Championship takes place between 6-9 May, with the action being broadcast live on the BBC.

Defending champion Jimmy White and Stephen Hendry will headline the tournament, which is being held at Sheffield's Crucible Theatre.

White faces Tony Knowles, while Hendry plays Patsy Fagan in the last 16.

Other big names playing include Ken Doherty, John Parrott, Dennis Taylor and Joe Johnson.

Coverage begins at 12:00 BST on Thursday.

Draw

Jimmy White v Tony Knowles

Lee Walker v Darren Morgan

Igor Figueiredo v John Parrott

Stephen Hendry v Patsy Fagan

Michael Judge v Patrick Wallace

Barry Pinches v Dennis Taylor

David Lilley v Philip Williams

Ken Doherty v Joe Johnson

Sign up to My Sport to follow snooker news on the BBC app.