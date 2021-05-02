World Seniors Championship: Jimmy White and Stephen Hendry headline tournament
Last updated on .From the section Snooker
|ROKiT World Seniors Championship
|Venue: Crucible Theatre, Sheffield Dates: 6-9 May
|Coverage: Watch live on BBC iPlayer, Red Button, online and the BBC Sport app
The 2021 World Seniors Snooker Championship takes place between 6-9 May, with the action being broadcast live on the BBC.
Defending champion Jimmy White and Stephen Hendry will headline the tournament, which is being held at Sheffield's Crucible Theatre.
White faces Tony Knowles, while Hendry plays Patsy Fagan in the last 16.
Other big names playing include Ken Doherty, John Parrott, Dennis Taylor and Joe Johnson.
Coverage begins at 12:00 BST on Thursday.
Draw
Jimmy White v Tony Knowles
Lee Walker v Darren Morgan
Igor Figueiredo v John Parrott
Stephen Hendry v Patsy Fagan
Michael Judge v Patrick Wallace
Barry Pinches v Dennis Taylor
David Lilley v Philip Williams
Ken Doherty v Joe Johnson
Sign up to My Sport to follow snooker news on the BBC app.