Betfred World Snooker Championship final Venue: Crucible Theatre, Sheffield Dates: 2-3 May Coverage: Watch live on BBC Two, BBC iPlayer and online; live text on the BBC Sport website and BBC Sport app.

Mark Selby held off a determined Shaun Murphy to maintain his three-frame lead in the World Championship final at a sold-out Crucible Theatre.

Selby made the first century of the match and also won the afternoon's final frame with a run of 69 to take a 14-11 lead into the final session.

Murphy, who trailed 10-7 overnight, fought back with breaks of 100 and 56 after falling 13-9 behind.

The best-of-35 final continues on Monday at 19:00 BST - live on BBC TV.

The penultimate session of the Championship marked a notable sporting milestone with a capacity crowd returning to a major UK sporting event for the first time since March 2020.

And after a huge roar that could be felt all over the Crucible, Murphy brought the auditorium to its feet again with an assured 77 to come back to 10-8.

The 2005 champion will, however, rue the conclusion of the 19th frame that felt as though it could have been pivotal to altering the complexion of the match.

Having forced a snooker out of Selby, the 'Magician' Murphy appeared favourite to pinch the frame but left the deciding black over the left middle.

While he took the following frame, three-time winner Selby's response was emphatic, knocking in a superb 107 - the first century of the match - to set the tone for the next two frames - both won by the three-time winner.

With the coach of both players, Chris Henry, an intrigued spectator in the media room, Murphy once again exhibited his fighting qualities.

But Selby took the final frame of the session to push himself four frames from a fourth title and ninth Triple Crown success.

Analysis - 'Solid Selby'

World number one Judd Trump on BBC Two:

The match is not over, Shaun still has a great chance. There are only three frames in it.

He will take some comfort knowing he's come from behind in this tournament before and got back into games but Mark Selby has just been so solid so far in this final

