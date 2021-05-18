Last updated on .From the section Snooker

John Higgins lifted the last British Open trophy in 2004

The British Open will return to the World Snooker Tour for the first time in 17 years in August.

The event, part of the tour from 1985 to 2004, was last staged in Brighton, when John Higgins won.

It will be the second world ranking event of the 2021-22 season and will run from 16 to 22 August.

"We are delighted to bring back the British Open which has a fantastic history", said WST Chairman Steve Dawson.

All 128 tour players will compete in the tournament, with further details - including the host venue and broadcasters - to be announced in due course.

There are 19 WST events scheduled for the 2021-22 season, with discussions ongoing for several other potential tournaments.