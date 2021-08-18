British Open: Ali Carter sets up 'dream' Mark Selby meeting in second round
Last updated on .From the section Snooker
Ali Carter will face world champion Mark Selby at the British Open after beating Lei Peifan 3-2 in Leicester.
Carter, aiming for his first tournament victory for five years, will take on home favourite Selby in the second round at the Morningside Arena.
"It's a dream draw for me really," world number 23 Carter told wst.tv after beating Chinese teenager Lei.
"I've got nothing to lose. I'm having a crack at the current world champion."
The two-time World Championship runner-up added: "Not many people will think I have a chance to win, but one of the few people that think I can is me. I'll turn up 10 minutes before the match and have a go."
In the pick of the first-round results, Germany's Lukas Kleckers won the final two frames to upset Masters champion Yan Bingtao 3-2, while Stuart Bingham, the 2015 world champion, beat Robert Milkins 3-1.
The second-round action began with three-time world champion Mark Williams beating Dominic Dale 3-2 in an all-Welsh match.