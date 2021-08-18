Last updated on .From the section Snooker

Carter has won four career ranking titles

Ali Carter will face world champion Mark Selby at the British Open after beating Lei Peifan 3-2 in Leicester.

Carter, aiming for his first tournament victory for five years, will take on home favourite Selby in the second round at the Morningside Arena.

"It's a dream draw for me really," world number 23 Carter told wst.tv after beating Chinese teenager Lei.

"I've got nothing to lose. I'm having a crack at the current world champion."

The two-time World Championship runner-up added: "Not many people will think I have a chance to win, but one of the few people that think I can is me. I'll turn up 10 minutes before the match and have a go."

In the pick of the first-round results, Germany's Lukas Kleckers won the final two frames to upset Masters champion Yan Bingtao 3-2, while Stuart Bingham, the 2015 world champion, beat Robert Milkins 3-1.

The second-round action began with three-time world champion Mark Williams beating Dominic Dale 3-2 in an all-Welsh match.