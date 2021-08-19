British Open: Ali Carter beats Mark Selby 3-0 in second round
Ali Carter caused an upset at the British Open by beating home favourite Mark Selby in the second round in Leicester.
World number 23 Carter, 42, made a century break in the second frame on his way to a convincing 3-0 victory over four-time world champion Selby.
He will face fellow Englishman Oliver Lines, 26, in the third round at the Morningside Arena.
"It was a good performance," Carter said. "I'm really pleased."
The Colchester-born player also felt his chance to experience a first tournament victory for five years was tantalisingly close.
"I'm one of the better players in the world," added Carter. "It's a massive opportunity."
Reigning world champion Selby, 38, acknowledged he was beaten by the better player on the day.
"I thought Ali played well," he said. "He thoroughly deserved to win. I didn't feel I did that much wrong."
Elsewhere, Stephen Hendry's comeback was ended by Gary Wilson as the former world number one fell to a 3-0 defeat.
The Scot, who has lifted the British Open four times, posted a highest break of only 39 during the match.
Wilson will take on Xu Siu next following the Chinese player's 3-0 win over Barry Pinches.
John Higgins remains on course for a record fifth British Open title thanks to a 3-2 victory over Cao Yupeng of China.
After surpassing compatriot Hendry's career total with a 12th maximum break at the tournament on Monday, Higgins found himself 2-1 behind against Cao after missing an easy red when he spotted a stray hair on the ball.
The four-time world champion soon regained his composure in the final two frames, posting 95 without reply in the fourth, to set up a third-round tie with Ricky Walden.