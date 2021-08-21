British Open: Mark Williams to play Gary Wilson in final

Snooker player Gary Wilson
Gary Wilson beat David Gilbert then Elliot Slessor on Saturday to seal a place in the final

Three-time world champion Mark Williams beat Jimmy Robertson to set up a meeting with Gary Wilson in Sunday's British Open final.

Welshman Williams followed up a 4-3 quarter-final win over Ricky Walden with a 4-1 victory over Robertson at Leicester's Morningside Arena.

England's Wilson had earlier defeated Elliot Slessor 4-3 in their semi-final after seeing off David Gilbert first.

The tournament only returned this season after an absence of 17 years.

Slessor had beaten China's Zhou Yuelong in the quarter-finals and started well against Wilson, taking a 2-0 lead.

But Wilson fought back, then moved into the lead with a century break in frame five. Slessor responded with a 125 break to level, but Wilson took the deciding frame.

Williams won the first frame against Robertson - who earlier overcame China's Lu Ning 4-2 - without his opponent scoring.

A 73 break from Robertson in the next drew him level, but Williams then took control, three half-century breaks helping him to seal the match.

