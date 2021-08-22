Last updated on .From the section Snooker

Williams' haul of 24 ranking titles is bettered by only four players

Mark Williams beat Gary Wilson 6-4 in the British Open final to win the tournament for the second time - 24 years after his first triumph.

After Wilson edged 3-2 ahead, Williams stormed back with breaks of 75 and 115 to move to within one frame of victory.

England's Wilson missed a decisive pink in the final frame as three-time world champion Williams, 46, went on to secure his 24th ranking title.

"I am a little bit fortunate to win it really," said the Welshman.

"There were two or three matches I definitely should have lost but managed to win them. Everything seemed to go my way when it looked like I was going to lose.

"I thought I played really solid tonight. Missed a few balls but overall it was really good."

Williams' 24th ranking crown takes him two clear of Judd Trump with only Ronnie O'Sullivan (37), Stephen Hendry (36), John Higgins (31) and Steve Davis (28) having won more.

The British Open was revived for the current season after an absence of 17 years. The next ranking event is the Northern Ireland Open, which begins in Belfast on 9 October.