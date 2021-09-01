Last updated on .From the section Snooker

Judd Trump has won 22 major ranking titles

Former world snooker champion Judd Trump will compete at the US Open Pool Championship in Atlantic City.

The nine-ball tournament takes place 13-18 September and is one of the major events on the pool calendar.

"Everyone in the world of pool knows it's the tournament. If you are going to win one, it's this one," Trump said.

England's Darren Appleton is a two-time winner of the event, while the last British player to win the title was Scotland's Jayson Shaw in 2017.

Trump, 32, who recently lost his world number one ranking becomes the latest snooker star to try his hand at crossing disciplines, following the likes of Ronnie O'Sullivan, Jimmy White and Steve Davis.

"What kind of attracted me, [was] to go in at the deep end at the biggest event and see what I can do," Trump added.

"I think when I get over there and step out, I don't want to make a fool of myself - that will add pressure.

"In the snooker world, I know what I am capable of and I know when I put the work in I've got that belief whereas, in pool, I do not know what's going to happen. Hopefully, I can have a good run in it."

