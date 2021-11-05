English Open: Judd Trump beaten in last eight as Ronnie O'Sullivan progresses
Judd Trump was beaten by Mark King in the quarter-finals of the English Open as Ronnie O'Sullivan won his last-eight match against Luca Brecel.
Trump recovered from 2-0 down to lead 3-2 but then lost three frames in a row as King triumphed 5-3.
Six-time world champion O'Sullivan had little trouble in making it to the semi-finals as he dropped just one frame on the way to a 5-1 win.
O'Sullivan will play John Higgins or Yan Bingtao in the semi-finals.
King will play the winner of the match between Neil Robertson and Kyren Wilson in the last four.