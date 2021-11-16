Brown was competing in the Champion of Champions event thanks to his Welsh Open triumph in February

Northern Ireland's Jordan Brown bowed out of the Champion of Champions event after a 4-2 defeat by Kyren Wilson.

Competing after his shock Welsh Open win in February, Brown, 34, missed a crucial pink in frame one and Wilson's run of 59 then helped him lead 2-0.

Brown's break of 56 cut the deficit but Wilson's run of 86 moved him 3-1 ahead.

The Antrim man won a scrappy fifth frame and looked set to level but a missed red was punished by the world number five's match-clinching 71 break.

The 29-year-old's victory set up an encounter with Neil Robertson for a quarter-finals spot later on Tuesday evening in Bolton after the Australian's earlier 4-2 win over Mark Williams.

A break of 45 put Brown 28 points ahead in the opener but he missed a red to the middle and then squandered another opportunity when failing to pot the pink when he only needed a colour and another red to clinch the frame.

Breaks of 59 and 33 saw Wilson move 2-0 up and he looked set to win the next before his missed pink to the middle allowed the Welsh Open champion to respond with a break of 56 as he cut the Englishman's advantage.

Brown potted the opening red in frame four but broke down on 15 after losing position and Wilson took the frame with an 86 break, the highest of the match, as he missed out on a century by failing to pot the final blue.

The Northern Irishman cut the margin to 3-2 in a scrappy frame five as Wilson appeared to be becoming frustrated with his failure to control the cue ball.

Brown then looked to have a glorious chance to bring the match to a decider but when leading 41-24 in frame six he lost position and his frustrated swipe of the table after he missed the subsequent difficult red to the middle allowed Wilson in again to produce his match-winning 71 clearance.

With last year's winner Mark Allen not competing this week, his fellow Antrim man Brown was the only Northern Irishman in the field at the non-ranking event which brings together the winners of the sport's biggest tournaments over the previous 12 months.