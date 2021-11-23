Last updated on .From the section Snooker

Wilson reached the semi-finals of the World Championship last season

2021 Cazoo UK Championship Dates: 23 November-5 December Venue: York Barbican Coverage: BBC One, BBC Two, BBC iPlayer, BBC Red Button, BBC Sport website and mobile app. Follow the UK Championship on the BBC

World number five Kyren Wilson won three frames in a row to beat Iran's Sohail Vahedi 6-2 and reach the second round of the UK Championship in York.

Wilson made breaks of 71 and 56 to take early command but he was pegged back to 3-2 by Vahedi before further runs of 110 and 86 helped send him through.

Scotland's Anthony McGill thrashed Ukrainian teenager Iulian Boiko 6-0.

China's Zhou Yuelong, who reached the semi-finals last year, advanced with a 6-1 win over compatriot Chen Zifan.

It was a significant victory for Wilson as he bounced back from being whitewashed 6-0 by eventual winner Judd Trump in the Champion of Champions event last week.

Wilson said: "I didn't really play for a couple of days after Bolton. I was in an eight-ball pool event in Yarmouth instead so that was a bit of fun. It released a few shackles, had a few beers and enjoyed myself with some good friends.

"It is brilliant being back in York, the set-up is fantastic with the four tables and there was a pretty good crowd too.

"You want to get the first couple of rounds out of the way because the tournament feels more classy when the numbers are cut down."