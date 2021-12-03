UK Snooker Championship 2021: Kyren Wilson beats Ronnie O'Sullivan to reach semi-finals
|2021 Cazoo UK Championship
|Venue: York Barbican Dates: 23 November - 5 December Coverage: BBC One, BBC Two, BBC iPlayer, BBC Red Button, BBC Sport website and app
Kyren Wilson reached the semi-finals of the UK Championship for the first time with a thrilling 6-5 victory over seven-time champion Ronnie O'Sullivan.
Wilson, 29, made three half-century breaks and two centuries in a high-quality contest between the two highest ranked players left in the tournament.
A repeat of the 2020 World Championship final had seen O'Sullivan fight back from 2-0 and 5-3 down to level at 5-5.
World number five Wilson will face Luca Brecel on Saturday.
