UK Snooker Championship 2021: Luca Brecel beats Kyren Wilson to reach final

By Shamoon HafezBBC Sport at the York Barbican

2021 Cazoo UK Championship
Venue: York Barbican Dates: 23 November - 5 December Coverage: BBC One, BBC Two, BBC iPlayer, BBC Red Button, BBC Sport website and app
Luca Brecel overcame Kyren Wilson with a barrage of brutal scoring, including four centuries, to triumph 6-4 and reach his first UK Championship final.

A sparkling opening saw Brecel make two centuries and Wilson one of his own, with the Englishman compiling a counter-attacking 69 to level at 2-2.

Another ton and two further half centuries put the Belgian 5-4 ahead, closing out the match with a cool 112.

Brecel will face Barry Hawkins or China's Zhao Xintong in Sunday's final.

Whoever wins, it will be a new name that is engraved on the trophy, the last remaining champion in the field, Ronnie O'Sullivan, exiting at the quarter-final stage.

'Best feeling' for brilliant Brecel

World number 40 Brecel was tipped to have a bright a future in the sport when he became the youngest player to appear at the World Championship in 2012 aged just 17.

He struggled to kick on thereafter, winning his maiden and only ranking title to date at the 2017 China Championship but now aged 26 he looks to have finally come of age, becoming the first player from mainland Europe to reach a Triple Crown event final.

Nicknamed the 'Belgian Bullet', Brecel's savage scoring prowess proved too much for Wilson, compiling four centuries and three further breaks of 50 or more.

"Unbelievable. It's a dream, it really is a dream, " Brecel told BBC Two. "I was so nervous last night, I could not really sleep because I was dreaming of the final. Now it is true it is crazy.

"Something has clicked. I had a good start to the season and if you do that anything can happen. It is just confidence. I made a conscious decision before the season to try and give my opponent less chances.

"To do it at this stage of the tournament is very special for me. It is amazing to be in the final. I have a lot to look forward to."

After a flawless first three frames in which Brecel made 130 and 105 in between Wilson's 121, the fourth frame proved crucial as Brecel broke down on 59 allowing his opponent to respond with a 69 clearance.

The world number five sneaked in front but Brecel's 97 and 80 took him one frame from victory and although Wilson's 83 kept the match alive, another sublime century put Brecel through.

Brecel added: "The whole game I felt so good. I haven't being playing my best the whole tournament but I have been winning a lot but this game I played unbelievable.

"It is the best feeling I have ever had on a snooker table by far, even better than winning in China because this was such a big crowd and the balls kept going in."

Wilson said: "Without doubt the better man won on the day and he was scoring phenomenally. To do that under the upmost pressure is very impressive."

Comments

Join the conversation

39 comments

  • Comment posted by Raedwulf, today at 17:31

    Congratulations to Luca. I'm not a massive snooker fan, but the best frame of snooker I've seen in years was his record-breaker against Gary Wilson in 2019. 80 mins or so, the vast mority of it was safety play. It was enthralling. Snooker isn't just about potting balls, any more than football is just about goals, or cricket just about walloping boundaries...

  • Comment posted by djlovesyou, today at 17:24

    Snooker is boring since the Belgians started winning everything.

  • Comment posted by Jonny, today at 17:22

    The viewing figures will have died when Ronnie was knocked out.

    • Reply posted by Bigpad, today at 17:24

      Bigpad replied:
      But you obviously bucked the trend by watching this superb match before coming here to worship a player past his best

  • Comment posted by Abolish the TV License , today at 17:14

    Sean Murphy ‘lets see if he can make another century unlike the last frame where he let us all down’
    What a ridiculous statement to say. What an amateur 😏😏😏

    • Reply posted by Champ20ns, today at 17:31

      Champ20ns replied:
      Amateurs should not be there.

      It is not fair, it is not right.

  • Comment posted by Smethdog, today at 17:08

    If he realises his talent, he could achieve so much. Absolutely brilliant player and a fantastic show today. Unlucky kyren.

  • Comment posted by bekslug, today at 17:08

    As soon as Sean Murphy said the winner of Wilson /Ronnie was odds on to win the whole thing , I immediately said I didn't think they would. Proven right within 24 hours.

    • Reply posted by Godly, today at 17:13

      Godly replied:
      Beating a GOAT in most sports is your final

  • Comment posted by Cosmic Hobo, today at 17:05

    If he can keep on top of the nerves tomorrow, and replicate the form he's shown today, then Belgium should have its first UK snooker champion. Wilson will get his turn again I'm certain.

  • Comment posted by Ba11s, today at 17:04

    Can someone tell Shamoon 'upmost' isn't a word, please.

    • Reply posted by Harry Stottle, today at 17:05

      Harry Stottle replied:
      Errrrrrrrrrrrrrr, I think you'll find

  • Comment posted by Gaz, today at 17:03

    Brilliant play by both men.

  • Comment posted by Harry Stottle, today at 17:03

    That was bordering on an exhibition match

    IIRC he got 4x 100+, a 97 and an 80.

    • Reply posted by Harry Stottle, today at 17:04

      Harry Stottle replied:
      I was right :)

      Typed the comment after just reading the headline rather than the article below it. Great snooker

  • Comment posted by tony, today at 17:03

    I hope both of these players go on to win. Fabulous snooker players, both in terms of aptitude, application and skill.

  • Comment posted by Fabby, today at 17:02

    Possibly the best performance by a losing player in UK Championship history from Kyren... he didn't do a lot wrong to lose that one. Potentially the highest quality UK Championship match of all time. Brecel was simply incredible

  • Comment posted by Bigpad, today at 17:01

    Luca Brecel will be some handling in the final, unless he can be put out of his stride. What a show he put on today! BTW, where have all the Ronnie fanboys been recently?!!

  • Comment posted by Brass Eye, today at 17:01

    At 17 O'Sullivan won this tournament against Hendry.

    • Reply posted by Bigpad, today at 17:03

      Bigpad replied:
      Big deal

  • Comment posted by Arnold Swarzentrouser, today at 17:01

    Sean Murphy commentating... A big switch off for me, can't stand the guy. Off to Eurosport we go!

    • Reply posted by Brass Eye, today at 17:06

      Brass Eye replied:
      Rob Walker is worse, difficult I know.

  • Comment posted by malcj147, today at 17:01

    lets hope luca can repeat that kind of form in the final
    fantastic standard of scoring

  • Comment posted by Brass Hand Oil, today at 16:59

    Unbelievable consistency from Brecel.

    Could’ve easily made 5 or even 6 century breaks. Great match.

  • Comment posted by roll3rd, today at 16:59

    Brecel has been flying under the radar all the way to the final. Good luck and hopefully you go on to win it

  • Comment posted by Laughing Gravy, today at 16:56

    Brecel looks to be maturing into the player he looked like he always could be during this tournament

