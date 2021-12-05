China have longed for a snooker world champion since Ding Junhui broke through as a teenager in 2005.

Aged 18, Ding defeated the great Stephen Hendry to win the China Open and it seemed inevitable he would go on to claim the sport's biggest prize.

But glory at the Crucible Theatre has eluded him, although he came agonisingly close when he was beaten 18-14 in the 2016 final by Mark Selby.

The latest hope now looks to be Zhao Xintong. The 24-year-old's nerveless display saw him beat Luca Brecel to win the UK Championship and claim the first ranking title of his career.

Asked if he can triumph in Sheffield, where he is based, Zhao said: "I will try this season, maybe. I have won the UK Championship and now anything can happen."

Stunning former world champions

Zhao has been a name that has circulated in snooker for over a decade.

Three-time world champion Mark Williams said he played against Zhao when he was eight or nine years of age, with the Chinese youngster making two centuries in a televised exhibition match.

He stunned 1997 world champion Ken Doherty in the wildcard round of the 2012 International Championship and claimed an even bigger scalp in thumping six-time world champion Steve Davis 6-1 the following year.

But it has taken him until now to fulfil his potential by winning one of snooker's Triple Crown events.

Davis said on BBC Two: "If he can use this as a springboard he can really force his way into the game strongly.

"He has got the credentials to be the first Chinese world champion. Everyone thought it might be Ding but who is to say, Zhao might be the one to do it."

'Zhao is brimming with talent'

Earlier in the tournament, seven-time winner Ronnie O'Sullivan said Zhao was "amazing" and "our [Roger] Federer".

However, Zhao's route into the world's top 16, secured for the first time after claiming the trophy in York, hasn't been straightforward.

He fell off the tour at the end of the 2017-18 season but regained his card immediately by emerging through Q School.

He reached his first ranking semi-final at the 2018 China Championship the following season but it has taken him until his mid-twenties to win his maiden piece of silverware, a delay that BBC snooker expert John Parrott found hard to understand.

He said: "There are lots of things to admire in Zhao - his break-building, the way he splits the pack, his touch is exquisite, he's lovely to watch and when he needs power it is effortless.

"I am still flabbergasted where he has been. Something must have gone wrong when you can play like that. What happened?"

He has been taking advice from snooker legend Jimmy White, who told him to "concentrate" and helped him with his demeanour around the table.

Zhao has only made one appearance at the World Championship, losing in the first round to Mark Selby in 2019, but now he has made the breakthrough, Parrott expects the left-hander to go from strength to strength.

"The fans have loved Zhao all week," said Parrott. "He has such a lovely manner about him. There is a new kid in town.

"He is brimming with talent and now he's found out how to win he's going to be very dangerous and horrible to play against for anyone who draws him."

Davis also believes Zhao can become a crowd favourite not just because of his easy-on-the-eye playing style but also because of his engaging personality, praising Zhao for his post-match TV interview.

He said: "Any young players looking to play the game will think, 'He can inspire me'. He is cool, calm and collected. He has a lovely personality.

"It is tough standing out there speaking in a foreign language and he did a brilliant job of that. I think he is going to be a national hero back in China."

Zhao to celebrate with spot of karaoke

Beaten UK finalist Brecel had said after his semi-final victory that Zhao was his favourite player on tour.

Asked if that was still the case after his defeat, he told BBC Sport: "He still is, even though it is hard to take now. He is so amazing, he is only 24 but looks 12.

"I don't think I have ever seen someone play so good for so long. He just played the same the whole way through.

"Zhao could be the same as Neil Robertson and Judd Trump, hopefully I can too."

Asked how he will celebrate his victory, Zhao said: "Go home and have a good sleep. Maybe a bit of singing in a karaoke tomorrow. I will have to sing 'We are the champions'."

Queen might be on his lips this week, but the aim is to become King of the Crucible come May.