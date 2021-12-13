Last updated on .From the section Snooker

Zhao Xintong is ranked ninth in the world after his win at the UK Championship

UK Championship winner Zhao Xintong lost to England's Martin Gould in the opening round of the World Grand Prix.

China's Zhao, 24, won the first ranking tournament of his career earlier this month, but was beaten 4-2 by Gould on the first day of the event in Coventry.

Zhao made a break of 103 in the third frame and led 2-1, before breaks of 75, 52 and 79 gave Gould the victory.

Gould, 40, faces Masters champion Yan Bingtao, also of China, in the second round after he defeated Mark King 4-1.