Northern Ireland's Mark Allen will face Mark Selby in the second round of the World Grand Prix after beating Cao Yupeng 4-1 in his opener.

Allen lost the opening frame to China's Yupeng but bounced back to win the next four and safely secure progression in Coventry.

The world number 12 recorded breaks of 114 and 79 on his way to victory.

Allen will face Selby after the world number one saw off Barry Hawkins 4-1 in the first round.

They last met at the World Championship in April with Selby securing a comfortable 13-7 win to reach the quarter-final on his way to claiming his fourth title.

Allen's fellow Northern Irishman Jordan Brown is in action on Wednesday with the Welsh Open winner taking on recently-crowned Scottish Open champion Luca Brecel of Belgium in the first round.