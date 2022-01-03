Masters snooker 2022: Schedule and how to follow live TV coverage on the BBC
|2022 Cazoo Masters
|Venue: Alexandra Palace, London Dates: 9-16 January
|Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer, BBC Red Button, BBC Sport website and BBC Sport app
The world's top 16 players will compete at the 2022 Masters from 9-16 January - and you can watch it all on the BBC.
Yan Bingtao seeks to retain his title as the tournament returns to London's Alexandra Palace after a year in Milton Keynes because of Covid restrictions.
There will be extensive coverage on BBC TV and BBC Red Button and uninterrupted coverage on BBC iPlayer, the BBC Sport website and the BBC Sport app.
BBC Two will also have a highlights programme every night until the final.
The Masters is the second Triple Crown event of the season. The first, the UK Championship, was won by China's Zhao Xintong, while the third is the World Championship which starts in April.
What are the key first-round matches?
Defending champion Yan Bingtao will face Welshman Mark Williams in the opening session on Sunday.
UK champion Zhao Xintong will make his debut on day two of the event against world number six and last year's runner-up John Higgins.
On Tuesday, 2021 World Grand Prix winner and seven-time Masters champion Ronnie O'Sullivan will play fellow Englishman Jack Lisowski.
World champion and current world number one Mark Selby faces Stephen Maguire on the same day.
What's the prize money for the winner?
The winner of this year's tournament will take home £250,000 in prize money from a total prize pot of £725,000.
Schedule and BBC coverage times
All times are GMT and subject to late changes.
First round
Sunday, 9 January
13:00 - Yan Bingtao (Chn) v Mark Williams (Wal)
19:00 - Neil Robertson (Aus) v Anthony McGill (Sco)
Coverage
Live - 13:00-17:15 - BBC Two
Live - 19:00-23:00 - Red Button
Highlights - 23:55-00:45 - BBC Two
Masters Snooker Extra - 00:24-02:45 - BBC Two
Monday, 10 January
13:00 - John Higgins (Eng) v Zhao Xintong (Chn)
19:00 - Shaun Murphy (Eng) v Barry Hawkins (Eng)
Coverage
Live - 13:00-17:15 - BBC Two
Live - 19:00-23:00 - Red Button
Highlights - 23:15-00:05 - BBC Two
Masters Snooker Extra - 00:05-02:05 - BBC Two
Tuesday, 11 January
13:00 - Ronnie O'Sullivan (Eng) v Jack Lisowski (Eng)
19:00 - Mark Selby (Eng) v Stephen Maguire (Sco)
Coverage
Live - 13:00-17:15 - BBC Two
Live - 19:00-23:00 - Red Button
Highlights - 00:05-00:55 - BBC Two
Masters Snooker Extra - 00:55-02:55 - BBC Two
Wednesday, 12 January
13:00 - Judd Trump (Eng) v Mark Allen (NI)
19:00 - Kyren Wilson (Eng) v Stuart Bingham (Eng)
Coverage
Live - 13:00-16:50 - BBC Two
Live - 19:00-23:00 - Red Button
Highlights - 23:15-00:05 - BBC Two
Masters Snooker Extra - 00:05-02:05 - BBC Two
Quarter-finals
Thursday, 13 January
13:00 - Yan Bingtao (Chn) or Mark Williams (Wal) v John Higgins (Sco) or Zhao Xintong (Chn)
19:00 - Neil Robertson (Aus) or Anthony McGill (Sco) v Ronnie O'Sullivan (Eng) or Jack Lisowski (Eng)
Coverage
Live - 13:00-17:15 - BBC Two
Live - 19:00-20:00 - BBC Two (Red Button - 19:00-23:00)
Highlights - 23:15-00:05 - BBC Two
Masters Snooker Extra - 00:05-02:05 - BBC Two
Friday, 14 January
13:00 - Judd Trump (Eng) or Mark Allen (NI) v Kyren Wilson (Eng) or Stuart Bingham (Eng)
19:00 - Shaun Murphy (Eng) or Barry Hawkins (Eng) v Mark Selby (Eng) or Stephen Maguire (Sco)
Coverage
Live - 13:00-17:15 - BBC Two
Live - 19:00-20:00 - BBC Two (Red Button - 19:00-23:00)
Highlights - 23:05-23:55 - BBC Two
Masters Snooker Extra - 23:55-01:55 - BBC Two
Semi-finals
Saturday, 15 January
13:00 - TBC v TBC
19:00 - TBC v TBC
Coverage
Live - 13:15-16:30 - BBC One
Live - 16:30-17:30 - BBC Two
Live - 19:00-23:00 - BBC Two
Masters Snooker Extra - 00:05-02:05 - BBC Two
Final
Sunday, 16 January
13:00 & 19:00 - TBC v TBC
Live - 13:15-17:15 - BBC Two
Live - 19:00-23:00 - BBC Two
Catch-up
You can view BBC Sport output as well as listen to our radio sports programming on the BBC iPlayer.
The BBC Sport website is available via desktop, mobile, tablet and app, giving easy access to the live stream, text commentaries, news, reports and schedules. The BBC Sport app is available free on Apple and Android devices.
National and regional variations
National and regional variations have been included in this list where possible, but please check your local listings for more detailed information.
