2022 Cazoo Masters Venue: Alexandra Palace, London Dates: 9-16 January Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer, BBC Red Button, BBC Sport website and BBC Sport app

The world's top 16 players will compete at the 2022 Masters from 9-16 January - and you can watch it all on the BBC.

Yan Bingtao seeks to retain his title as the tournament returns to London's Alexandra Palace after a year in Milton Keynes because of Covid restrictions.

There will be extensive coverage on BBC TV and BBC Red Button and uninterrupted coverage on BBC iPlayer, the BBC Sport website and the BBC Sport app.

BBC Two will also have a highlights programme every night until the final.

The Masters is the second Triple Crown event of the season. The first, the UK Championship, was won by China's Zhao Xintong, while the third is the World Championship which starts in April.

What are the key first-round matches?

Defending champion Yan Bingtao will face Welshman Mark Williams in the opening session on Sunday.

UK champion Zhao Xintong will make his debut on day two of the event against world number six and last year's runner-up John Higgins.

On Tuesday, 2021 World Grand Prix winner and seven-time Masters champion Ronnie O'Sullivan will play fellow Englishman Jack Lisowski.

World champion and current world number one Mark Selby faces Stephen Maguire on the same day.

What's the prize money for the winner?

The winner of this year's tournament will take home £250,000 in prize money from a total prize pot of £725,000.

Schedule and BBC coverage times

All times are GMT and subject to late changes.

First round

Sunday, 9 January

13:00 - Yan Bingtao (Chn) v Mark Williams (Wal)

19:00 - Neil Robertson (Aus) v Anthony McGill (Sco)

Coverage

Live - 13:00-17:15 - BBC Two

Live - 19:00-23:00 - Red Button

Highlights - 23:55-00:45 - BBC Two

Masters Snooker Extra - 00:24-02:45 - BBC Two

Monday, 10 January

13:00 - John Higgins (Eng) v Zhao Xintong (Chn)

19:00 - Shaun Murphy (Eng) v Barry Hawkins (Eng)

Coverage

Live - 13:00-17:15 - BBC Two

Live - 19:00-23:00 - Red Button

Highlights - 23:15-00:05 - BBC Two

Masters Snooker Extra - 00:05-02:05 - BBC Two

Tuesday, 11 January

13:00 - Ronnie O'Sullivan (Eng) v Jack Lisowski (Eng)

19:00 - Mark Selby (Eng) v Stephen Maguire (Sco)

Coverage

Live - 13:00-17:15 - BBC Two

Live - 19:00-23:00 - Red Button

Highlights - 00:05-00:55 - BBC Two

Masters Snooker Extra - 00:55-02:55 - BBC Two

Wednesday, 12 January

13:00 - Judd Trump (Eng) v Mark Allen (NI)

19:00 - Kyren Wilson (Eng) v Stuart Bingham (Eng)

Coverage

Live - 13:00-16:50 - BBC Two

Live - 19:00-23:00 - Red Button

Highlights - 23:15-00:05 - BBC Two

Masters Snooker Extra - 00:05-02:05 - BBC Two

Quarter-finals

Thursday, 13 January

13:00 - Yan Bingtao (Chn) or Mark Williams (Wal) v John Higgins (Sco) or Zhao Xintong (Chn)

19:00 - Neil Robertson (Aus) or Anthony McGill (Sco) v Ronnie O'Sullivan (Eng) or Jack Lisowski (Eng)

Coverage

Live - 13:00-17:15 - BBC Two

Live - 19:00-20:00 - BBC Two (Red Button - 19:00-23:00)

Highlights - 23:15-00:05 - BBC Two

Masters Snooker Extra - 00:05-02:05 - BBC Two

Friday, 14 January

13:00 - Judd Trump (Eng) or Mark Allen (NI) v Kyren Wilson (Eng) or Stuart Bingham (Eng)

19:00 - Shaun Murphy (Eng) or Barry Hawkins (Eng) v Mark Selby (Eng) or Stephen Maguire (Sco)

Coverage

Live - 13:00-17:15 - BBC Two

Live - 19:00-20:00 - BBC Two (Red Button - 19:00-23:00)

Highlights - 23:05-23:55 - BBC Two

Masters Snooker Extra - 23:55-01:55 - BBC Two

Semi-finals

Saturday, 15 January

13:00 - TBC v TBC

19:00 - TBC v TBC

Coverage

Live - 13:15-16:30 - BBC One

Live - 16:30-17:30 - BBC Two

Live - 19:00-23:00 - BBC Two

Masters Snooker Extra - 00:05-02:05 - BBC Two

Final

Sunday, 16 January

13:00 & 19:00 - TBC v TBC

Live - 13:15-17:15 - BBC Two

Live - 19:00-23:00 - BBC Two

